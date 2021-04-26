Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $18.50 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $18.50 or 0.00035063 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

VERI is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

