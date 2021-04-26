Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.69

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 5055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

VSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

