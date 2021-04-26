Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

DG opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.61. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

