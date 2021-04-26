Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of DG stock opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.61. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

