Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce ($2.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.74). Vistra reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 828.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vistra stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 312,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 177.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 257,421 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $18,087,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,165,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 42.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $9,068,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.