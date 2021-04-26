Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $30.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

