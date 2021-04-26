VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

