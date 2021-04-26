W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.49

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.49, with a volume of 1250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.90 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

