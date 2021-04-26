W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $423.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $259.19 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

