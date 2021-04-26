Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$157.26 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.