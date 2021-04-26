Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.