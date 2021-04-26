Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.