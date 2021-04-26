Washington Trust Bank Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.57 and a 52-week high of $293.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

