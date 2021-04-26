Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 308,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

