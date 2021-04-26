Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 121,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184,975. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

