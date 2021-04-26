Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

AT&T stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 502,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,046,781. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

