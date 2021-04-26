Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.81. 20,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,678. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.15 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

