Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $4.07 Million in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 2.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

