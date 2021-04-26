Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $948,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,243. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

