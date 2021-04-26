Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $462,128.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

