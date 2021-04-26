Wedbush Comments on MarineMax, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

