Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

4/19/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

4/13/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

4/13/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers maintains momentum as multiple myeloma (MM) drug, Revlimid, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, continue to deliver stellar performance on sustained demand. Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market. Another MM drug, Pomalyst, has also boosted the top line on strong demand. The label expansion of Opdivo in lucrative indications of lung cancer should propel sales. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Reblozyl, Zeposia and Onureg further adds a new stream of revenues and diversifies the portfolio. The recent acquisitions are positive as well. However, the top line will be adversely impacted once Revlimid loses patent protection. The slowdown in Opdivo sales amid stiff competition is also a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/8/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

