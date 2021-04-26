Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS: BPMUF):

4/22/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. "

4/20/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Basilea Pharmaceutica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of BPMUF stock remained flat at $$51.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $557.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

