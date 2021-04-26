Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

4/14/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00.

3/26/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00.

3/9/2021 – Prudential Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened existing capabilities. Shares of Prudential have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The insurer's policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects first-quarter earnings of $2.90 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, elevated expenses and high debt level concerns.”

2/25/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PRU stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

