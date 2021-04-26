Welch Group LLC Acquires 7,082 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.10. 66,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

