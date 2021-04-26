Welch Group LLC Has $38.61 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Cincinnati Financial worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,993,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 76,241 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.90. 7,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

