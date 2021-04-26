Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $123.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

