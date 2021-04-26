WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT Raised to $10.50 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.