Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $52.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of POR opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 203,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,954 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

