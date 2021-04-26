Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

OM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $56.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $984,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

