Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

