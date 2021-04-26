West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.93. 4,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $326.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

