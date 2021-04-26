Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

