WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $13.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00024917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 385.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,633,120 coins and its circulating supply is 720,633,119 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

