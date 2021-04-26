Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $1,635.16 on Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,635.16 or 0.03056587 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $757,140.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00269057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.01004954 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00692674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,379.20 or 0.99781009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.