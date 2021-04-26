Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.59.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000.

Shares of WING traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.05. 13,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

