Wingstop (WING) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $142.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.59.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

