Winpak (TSE:WPK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$43.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$38.73 and a 12 month high of C$52.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.32%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

