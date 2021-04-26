WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $27.32 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $27.32 million and $3.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.