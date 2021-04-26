WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

