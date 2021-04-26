WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,259 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $186.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.