Wrapped BNB Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $535.56 or 0.01005498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $696.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00280604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.28 or 0.00697061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,400.12 or 1.00257406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,280,473 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

