WT Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000. Futu makes up approximately 2.0% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.11. The stock had a trading volume of 153,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

