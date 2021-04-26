WT Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $54,803,000. SEA comprises about 9.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of SEA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.62. 115,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,876. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

