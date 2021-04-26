W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of W&T Offshore worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

