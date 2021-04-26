X-CASH Market Cap Hits $10.22 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $3,681.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,655,167,358 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

