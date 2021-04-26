Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $124.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.47.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $133.50. 58,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,431. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

