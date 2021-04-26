Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.97. 3,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

