YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,516 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

