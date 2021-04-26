YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM opened at $381.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.